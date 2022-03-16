Songtaba Organisation supports twenty girls in re-entry policy

Songtaba Organisation supported twenty girls as part of the re-entry to school policy at Kumbuyili Community in the Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern region.

The organisation supported the girls with some school needs such as school uniforms, exercise books, text books and other learning materials to the girls as part of promoting female education in the Northern region.

Hajia Lamnatu Adam, Executive Director of Sangtaba Organisation said the support was to boost the re-entry policy implemented by the Ghana Education Service, to offer girls the opportunity to be re-admitted into school to continue their education.

According to her, a recent research report published by Songtaba last year revealed that 2765 girls did not return to school after the long Covid 19 break.

She indicated that most of the girls out of school face a lot of challenges such as teenage pregnancy, child marriage, child abuse and neglect especially in the Northern sector.

Hajia Adam stated the Songtaba’s Organisation in partnership with EMPOWER, GODREJ and Vibrant Village Foundation (VVF) intervention was to empower the girls and young women in the rural areas to achieve their aims to become good leaders to support the county development.

She advised girls to take their education very seriously to become future leaders to augment the development in their communities.

MMs Haruna Amina, she is one of the beneficiaries on behalf of the other beneficiary show gratitude to the Songtaba Organisation and his partners for their support towards their education.

According to her, the project has also enlightened them with much information on her rights as girls to be educated.

She also shared some of her challenges, she started school but eventually stopped in primary six due to lack of support from their parents.

She said the programme has supported her to gain admission to go back to school and she was also supported with the learning materials to promote her education.

Songtaba Organisation is Non-governmental organization working to advance the rights of women and girls in Northern Ghana.

It was established in 2005 as a coalition of gender-minded organizations to identify and address the root causes of women’s and girls’ poverty.