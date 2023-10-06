Songwriter MarvinKann Releases Electrifying AfroPop Single “Princess Fatu”

Canadian-based Liberian recording artist MarvinKann spreads positive, good vibes in the electrifying AfroPop single “Princess Fatu”. Infused with traditional African rhythms and contemporary pop influences, the track instantly lifts up your mood and fills you with pure joy.

MarvinKann (Born Joseph V.M Kanneh) is a talented emerging recording artist, singer-songwriter, performer, and sound designer based in Canada. Since making his entrance into the music scene in 2018, MarvinKann has remained consistent in his sound, captivating listeners with his magnetic lyrics and remarkable musical experiences.

“Princess Fatu” is available on all major streaming platforms.