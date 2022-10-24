Sonia and Charles Quartey share leadership of De-luxy Professional Boxing League Table After FN 15

The De-luxy Professional Boxing League continue to excite boxing fans and after Fight Night (FN) 15, Sonia has amassed 33 points just like Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation who lead the pack.

As the league enters its final stages, all the competing gyms have intensified their training and coming up with splendid performance.

The gyms in the top four of the league table, CQBF, Sonia, Fit Square and Panix are all capable of winning the car at stake, and that makes it interesting.

The underdogs are upsetting the favourites, and boxing fans are calling on the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to ensure that there is fairness in decisions of the referees and judges.

The competition gets more thrilling on Saturday, October 29, 2022 when Fight Night 16 comes up at the Bukom Boxing Arena.