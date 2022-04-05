Sonia Boxing Gym Tops Deluxy Paint Professional League

The Sonia Boxing Gym at Ussher Town, near James Town are the leaders of the exciting Deluxy Paint Professional Boxing League after Fight Night 3.

The modest boxing club with disciplined young boxers are taking everybody by surprise with their ring showmanship.

The Coach / manager of Sonia, ‘Swiss’ and his charges are doing very well, and topping the competitive event has proved that there is more action and results to witness.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President, Mr. Abraham Neequaye and his executives as well as the organisers, Imax Media and the sponsors, De-luxy Paints are impressed with the output of the boxers and coaches who are very serious with the competition which has two cars at stake and other prizes for best performers on each fight night.

Sonia lead with 9 points from three fights. They are followed by Sea View at second position, also with the same points and Fit Square with seven points at the third position.

Black Panthers Gym are at fourth position with six points together with Charles Quartey Memorial and Panix Gym. Attoh Quarshie is at seventh with four points, followed by Seconds Out (three points), Akotoku Academy (one point). Palm Springs (one point),

The Gym and Wisdom have no point from three outing.

Coach Asare, head coach at Wisdom Boxing Gym has advised his boxers to back up to avoid disgrace.

But great thanks have to go to the spectators who are giving the event and sponsors what they want.

Meanwhile, according to the GBA President more companies are willing to sponsor and support the programme.

He commened the media for supporting with the promotions and publicity and the musicians who have been putting excitement and entertainment to the show.

A K Songstress, Bukom Banku, Adote Tetor and Adane Best have put the fans on their feet with amazing performances since the first Fight Night, and it would continue with other popular artistes.

By Sammy Heywood Okine