The ‘Ragga Don’ Solliballi returns with another single. “Odo” he calls it is second single off his upcoming EP titled “E Motions.

He dropped “Frienemy” earlier in October 2020 to announce his return to full music business after taking some time off.

“Odo” is a classic contemporary Highlife and crossover Afrobeats song. The Veteran singjay was heard dropping sweet melodies with his swooning tone in this one. He really came in soft for the ladies in this one.

Here’s the official video for “Odo” on Youtube. Kindly watch and drop your comments. Do follow him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @Sonniballi