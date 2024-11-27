Sonnie Badu Electrifies Parliament Chapel’s Mpaebo Kese with Spirit-Filled Ministration

The Parliament Chapel International was set ablaze with a powerful atmosphere of worship and miracles during the November Mpaebo Kese (Great Prayer), the final installment of the year 2024.

The event, themed the “11th Hour Miracle,” saw an extraordinary move of God as renowned gospel minister Sonnie Badu led the congregation in a heartfelt and electrifying song ministration.

Hosted under the leadership of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, the Mpaebo Kese gathered thousands of worshippers in an evening of fervent prayer, worship, and declarations for breakthrough.

Sonnie Badu’s performance, a seamless blend of passionate worship and spiritual intercession, drew the church into a heightened sense of expectation for divine miracles.

Songs such as Baba, Wonder God, and My Soul Says Yes resonated deeply, creating an atmosphere of transformation.

In his ministration, Badu emphasized the importance of trusting God in the “11th hour,” encouraging the congregation to hold onto faith as the year draws to a close.

The music set the tone for Apostle Amoako Attah to lead the church in fervent prayers, interceding for breakthroughs, restoration, and unexpected testimonies before the year ends.

The event was marked by testimonies of healing, breakthroughs, and renewed hope.

Worshippers described the experience as “life-changing,” crediting the presence of God for the palpable miracles witnessed during the service.

The Mpaebo Kese series has become a spiritual cornerstone for the Parliament Chapel International, drawing worshippers from all walks of life.

This last edition for the year 2024 was no exception, leaving a lasting impact on attendees as they await the manifestations of their prayers in the coming days.

As the curtains close on 2024, the Mpaebo Kese event reminded all present of the power of prayer and the faithfulness of God in delivering miracles even at the eleventh hour.