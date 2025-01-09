Sonnie Badu Prophecies That President Mahama Will Be Ordained as a Pastor

In a surprising social media revelation, renowned musician and pastor Sonnie Badu has prophesied that President John Dramani Mahama will soon be ordained as a man of God.

According to Badu, this ordination will make Mahama the first Ghanaian president to also hold the title of pastor.

Badu, who is both a musician and a pastor, made the statement following Mahama’s successful return to the political stage. Reflecting on Mahama’s trajectory, Badu said, “Now that His Excellency has fulfilled the comeback mission, there is one more hurdle to overcome—call it a prophecy. His Excellency will soon be ordained as a pastor.”

He further added, “He might become the first pastor to serve as a president. @officialjdmahama, congratulations in advance!”

This prophecy has stirred conversation among many of Mahama’s supporters and followers, as they eagerly anticipate the next phase of his life.