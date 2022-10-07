Sonotech appoints Gladys Rockson, Camidoh, and others as breast cancer awareness ambassadors

Sonotech Medical and Diagnostics Center has appointed Ghanaian musician Camidoh and CEO of Miss Health Ghana Gladys Akyere Rockson as breast cancer awareness ambassadors.

Other ambassadors include TV personality and actress Naa Ashorkor, Rebbeca Donkoh, Leana Ampeteng and Sena Yeboah, who would lead Sonotech’s annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.

The 2022 Sonotech breast cancer awareness campaign is themed “It’s Time To Rise; Rally in Supporting, Screening, and Serving Everyone.”

There was a health walk on Saturday, October 1, 2022, to sensitise women about the need to get screened.

In an interview at the walk, Dr. Grace Buckman, the Medical Director at Sonotech, was alarmed at the increasing rate at which Ghanaian women were getting breast cancer.

She said that her outfit would offer a 50% discount on all breast ultrasounds and free breast screening from October 1-31 in all their branches nationwide to encourage more women to partake in the exercise.

“Embarking on breast cancer awareness has been a vital campaign in the fight against the disease. Breast cancer is a curable disease when it is detected early.

“So we at Sonotech aim to reach more women with this screening exercise so as to ensure early detection because the majority of our cases are recorded at the late stages when the cancer cells might have already spread,” she said.

Other partners of this year’s breast cancer awareness campaign include Beauty Arts and Entrepreneurship, Adoa TV, Omy Television, Make Up Ghana, Akoa Beverages, among others.