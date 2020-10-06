Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Center in collaboration with Lamrock Agency, organisers of Miss Health Ghana have launched a sensitisation campaign as we mark Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The sensitisation programme will help raise awareness, early diagnosis as well as free screening for those who are affected by the disease.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Josephine Nsaful, General Surgeon Breast Surgery Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, was alarmed at the increasing rate at which Ghanaian women were getting breast cancer.

“Embarking on breast cancer awareness has been a vital campaign in the fight against the disease. Breast cancer is a curable disease when it is detected early.

“So I want to commend Sonotech Medical for organising free breast cancer screening so as to ensure early detection because the majority of our cases are recorded at the late stages when the cancer cells might have already spread,” she said.

Dr. Grace Buckman, the Medical Director at Sonotech said her outfit apart from the free breast cancer screening have also given discounts in the treatment of breast cancer including breast ultrasound, mammograms, chemotherapy, among others.

She encouraged women to partake in the screening exercise to help prevent any complications in late stages and ensure effective treatment.

She said that two ambassadors who include popular Ghanaian Afro-pop artiste Camidoh and Ohemaa Ageyhum, Miss Health Ghana 2019 have been selected to lead the awareness drive in the month of October.

Meanwhile, other partners have joined the sensitisation drive including FC Beauty College, Reach Africa, Reviv Ghana, Airport West Hotel, among others.