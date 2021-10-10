Sonrise Senior High School graduates 184

Rising Senior High School in the Volta Region, Sonrise Christian High, has graduated a total of 184 students, who completed the second cycle of education, this year.

Mr Samuel Dzamesi, Administrator of the school, addressing the 13th graduation ceremony of the 16-year-old institution, said the school had recorded the highest number of graduands since its establishment, despite pandemic-ruptured academic years.

The school, in 2018, broke the wall with an exceptional performance at the National Maths and Science Quiz competition, which won nationwide acclamation.

He said the school maintained its lead among private schools in the country, with 70 per cent of its graduates qualifying for admission to tertiary institutions.

“Despite the challenges that private schools are facing in Ghana today, Sonrise Christian High School continues to be a pacesetter in the provision of quality private education in Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Dzamesi added that the school had qualified for the national quiz competition for the fourth year running, saying it was also a notable feat, and was working to finish off at least at the semi-final stage.

He said a highly selective process for recruiting “distinguished graduate” teachers with passion for holistic individual development, and also the provision of quality standard facilities, helped position the school as one of the best.

Teaching and non-teaching staff, the School Board, and the PTA members were recognised.

Foreign partners, including Ray and Cam Boatright and others in the USA, also received honorable mentions for their roles in establishing and maintaining the school.

Students among the graduating class who excelled during their stay were honored at the ceremony.

Prince Dugbatey, best performing student among the 2020 graduating class, and who scored A1 grades in four out of the eight subjects, received the Richmond Best Student Award, which comes with a USD 700 tertiary education scholarship package.

The school currently has a student population of 578, and boasts of facilities including; a 16-bed on-campus hospital, and a standby power generating plant.

Mr. Vincent Kweku Asimah, a Hospitality and Events Management Lecturer at the Ho Technical University commended the graduating class for enduring one of the most challenging academic periods.

“All of you graduands have had a tormented ride; from week-long quarantines to distance learning, masked classes to countless pending Google Classroom assignments and numerous other things brought about by the pandemic.

“You were thrown into thunderstorms of uncertainty and irregularities throughout the year, but you all fought it through the ways you could’ve never imagined. You never allowed the global pandemic to ruin your effort nor did your comfort zone take over your toil,” he said.

Mr. Asimah asked the students to hold on to the quality upbringing and the morals acquired at Sonrise while prospecting the world for opportunities, and to endeavor to turn around challenging situations for their own good.