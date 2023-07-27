Sony Music Inks Exclusive Publishing Agreement With TiTi Owusu

Ghanaian singer TiTi Owusu has inked a publishing deal with industry titan Sony Music Publishing. The signing comes shortly after the release of her Adowa-infused single “Make Me Believe (Nana).” The partnership marks a significant milestone in Owusu’s career as she joins the ranks of renowned artists such as Sarkodie, Wizkid, and Tems under Sony Music Publishing’s impressive roster.

Having already captivated the hearts of music enthusiasts around the globe, TiTi Owusu’s distinctive style and unbridled passion have set her apart as an extraordinary force in the music landscape. Now, with the backing of Sony Music Publishing, the stage is set for an exhilarating chapter in the Make Me Believe crooner’s illustrious career.

Speaking on the collaboration, TiTi Owusu expressed excitement and shared, “I’m elated by this new milestone; this is a sign that I’m on the right path, and there are bigger achievements ahead of me.” Since her emergence on the music scene, TiTi Owusu has established herself as a vocal powerhouse and elite live performer. From her days on the Vodafone Icons stage, TiTi has gone up to light up shows such as Rapperholic and perform in front of ministers of state and presidents.

Godwin Tom, managing director at Sony Music Publishing Nigeria, also shared his excitement about TiTi Owusu’s new milestone, praising her exceptional talent and hard work. “We are excited as we embark on this incredible journey with TiTi. Her talent as a songwriter is extraordinary, and we can’t wait to collaborate with her and create exceptional work together.” Further speaking on her talent, he said, “TiTi possesses a rare ability to adapt her unique personality to any room or genre, making her a standout artist. We are huge fans of her talent and are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to TiTi as part of the Sony Music Publishing family!”

As the world awaits her upcoming projects, this partnership with Sony Music Publishing will amplify TiTi Owusu’s reach, promising fans an unforgettable musical journey.

Check out the announcement below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvKOfiQNLPu/?img_index=1

About TiTi Owusu

TiTi Owusu is a Ghanaian genre-less and genre-bending singer and songwriter who earned the love and attention of Ghanaians after she participated in the nationwide competition, Vodafone Icons. Signed to the UK-based independent label and talent management company Skillions Global, TiTi Owusu has shown to be genre versatile after experimenting with R&B, hip-hop, Afro-pop, lovers rock, highlife, and many more.

TiTi Owusu made her debut in 2019 with the women empowerment anthem “Karma” which featured renowned Ghanaian rapper and singer Itz Tiffany. She then showed the lovebird in her, in the Moelogo-assisted “Pray For Me.” TiTi Owusu began music as a child, accompanying her grandmother to The Church of Pentecost in Lapaz. Parties, weddings, and school events presented the perfect opportunity for TiTi to showcase her singing skills outside the church.

Beyonce, Celine Dion, Nina Simone, Etta James, Asa, and J Cole are among TiTi’s musical influences. She views live performances as her major strength as an artist because they allow her to interact with a live audience, and showcase her powerful, soulful, and dynamic vocal range.