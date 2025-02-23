Sophia Akuffo Decries Rising Partisanship in Ghana Amid Council of State Backlash

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has dismissed claims of political bias following her controversial appointment to President John Mahama’s 9th Council of State, asserting that Ghana’s deepening culture of partisanship has clouded public judgment.

The ex-Supreme Court judge, who previously served under the Akufo-Addo administration, faced swift backlash after Mahama named her to the advisory body—a move critics labeled as politically tone-deaf given her ties to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a candid interview with TV3 on February 23, Akuffo lamented the nation’s polarized climate, where even apolitical roles are viewed through partisan lenses. “People have become so embroiled in partisanship that we read politics into everything,” she remarked, referencing her 2017 Supreme Court nomination under Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC). “When I was appointed to the bench by an NDC government, where was the outrage? Now, suddenly, my neutrality is questioned because I accept a constitutional duty under another administration.”

Akuffo, known for her outspoken stance on governance issues, defended her appointment as a fulfillment of civic responsibility rather than political allegiance. “The president wasn’t scouting for my party card—he’d have found none,” she told host Keminni Amanor, emphasizing that the Council of State role is mandated by the constitution. “There was no room to say no. This is about service, not scheming.”

Her remarks underscore a broader tension in Ghana’s democracy, where cross-party collaboration is often drowned out by tribalistic loyalties. The 31-member Council, chaired by former NDC Speaker Edward Doe Adjaho, has historically balanced diverse viewpoints to counsel the presidency. Yet Akuffo’s inclusion sparked instant friction, with detractors accusing Mahama of tokenism and supporters hailing it as a bridge-building gesture.

Political analysts argue the backlash reflects a troubling trend: the erosion of trust in institutions once seen as neutral. “When a former Chief Justice’s integrity is reduced to party colors, it signals a democracy in crisis,” said governance expert Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante. “We’re conflating patriotism with partisanship, and it’s costing us progress.”

Akuffo’s case mirrors recent debates over judicial and bureaucratic appointments, where merit increasingly bows to perceived political loyalty. As Ghana gears up for another election cycle, her defense serves as a stark reminder: in a nation divided by party lines, even constitutional mandates risk becoming casualties of polarization.

For now, the former Chief Justice remains resolute. “Criticism is human nature,” she shrugged. “But when the sun rises or sets, it does so for all Ghanaians—not just those wearing red, blue, or green.” Her words, a plea for unity, may yet challenge the nation to look beyond the partisan fog.