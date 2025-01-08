Sophia Akuffo Disagrees with Akufo-Addo on Ghana’s Constitution, Calls for Review

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has expressed her disagreement with the claims made by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that Ghana’s 1992 Constitution is perfect and has served the country well.

Akufo-Addo, in his final State of the Nation Address on January 3, 2025, acknowledged that while the constitution is not flawless, it has provided stable, democratic governance over the past 32 years and has been effective despite its imperfections.

He urged caution regarding calls for its review, referencing the Latin phrase Festina lente, or “hasten slowly,” suggesting that any changes should be considered carefully.

However, speaking to Accra-based Joy News, Sophia Akuffo, who has served as the head of Ghana’s judiciary, rejected the notion that the constitution is flawless and should not be reviewed. She emphasized that the constitution is a “living document” that requires continuous updates to remain relevant to the needs of the people.

“I’ve never agreed with the former President that the constitution is so perfect that it doesn’t need to be reviewed. In fact, the Constitution, being a living document, has to be nursed, nurtured, tweaked, and massaged from time to time,” she explained. Akuffo argued that reviewing the constitution periodically ensures that it aligns with contemporary needs and that such revisions are part of the natural evolution of a country’s governance system.

Akuffo further pointed out that the process of reviewing the constitution had already begun over a decade ago, although it had stalled. She also clarified that while the constitution is not “broken,” there are areas that could be improved to make it more effective for the present day. Drawing an analogy to regular car maintenance, she stated, “The reason you take your car regularly to the workshop is to make sure at all times your car is fit for the purpose.”

Her comments align with those of former President John Dramani Mahama, who has also called for a review of the constitution, emphasizing that certain provisions are no longer functioning as initially intended. Akuffo’s remarks signal a continued debate about the balance between preserving Ghana’s constitutional framework and ensuring it adapts to the evolving political and social landscape of the country.