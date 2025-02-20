Sophia Akuffo Stays Neutral on Petition Against CJ Torkornoo

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has made it clear that she will not offer her opinion on the petition seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Speaking to the media, Akuffo explained that, having recently been sworn in as a member of the Council of State, the matter does not fall within her current responsibilities, nor has it even reached the Council.

“What I’ve seen of the petition is what I saw in the newspaper. I have not seen the Chief Justice’s response,” she said, emphasizing that it would be inappropriate to comment on an issue that is still evolving.

Akuffo made a point of noting that she holds no supervisory role over the Chief Justice. “I’m not her boss. As far as I’m concerned, she’s a judge performing her judicial function and a Chief Justice performing her administrative function,” she added. This measured stance reflects a commitment to maintaining judicial independence at a time when calls for reform are growing louder.

While refraining from weighing in on the petition, Akuffo did not shy away from reiterating her longstanding view on the need for judicial reforms. She stressed that the process for selecting Superior Court judges requires more transparency and merit-based criteria—a sentiment that resonates deeply in today’s rapidly changing judicial landscape. Her comments serve as a reminder that while individual cases may spark controversy, the broader conversation about improving judicial processes remains both necessary and ongoing.