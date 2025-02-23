Sophia Akuffo Vows Council of State Will Not Be Rubber Stamp for President

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has issued a robust defense of Ghana’s Council of State, asserting that its members are not mere “yes people” but independent advisors committed to upholding constitutional integrity.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues program Sunday, Akuffo—a member of the 9th Council—pushed back against critics questioning the body’s relevance, while pledging to prioritize impartial counsel over political compliance.

“Ghanaians should not expect this Council to be a chorus of approval,” Akuffo declared. “We are here to apply critical thinking, steadiness, and utmost integrity in advising the president—even when it’s uncomfortable.” Her remarks come amid public skepticism about the Council’s influence, particularly after her recent appointment by President John Mahama drew accusations of partisanship due to her prior roles under NPP governments.

The Council of State, a constitutional body mandated to counsel the president on key governance issues, has faced recurring calls for abolition from critics who deem it a redundant relic. Akuffo dismissed such arguments, emphasizing that the Council’s low public profile does not negate its value. “You don’t need to ‘hear’ from us daily for our work to matter. Quiet, principled advisement is our role—not sensationalism.”

Akuffo’s stance underscores the tightrope walked by advisory bodies in democracies: offering candid guidance without overstepping into policymaking. While the Council’s recommendations are non-binding, Akuffo stressed that presidents are “expected to respect and seriously consider” its input—a subtle nod to Mahama’s obligation to heed diverse perspectives.

Her comments arrive at a charged moment in Ghanaian politics. With the 2024 elections looming and public trust in institutions eroding, Akuffo’s insistence on Council independence signals a broader struggle to depoliticize governance. Critics, however, remain unconvinced. “History shows Councils of State often become retirement perks for loyalists,” argued political analyst Dr. Kwame Asante. “Proving their neutrality requires transparency—like publishing advisory opinions.”

Defending the Council’s Legacy

Abolition debates have simmered for years, fueled by perceptions that the Council merely rubber-stamps executive decisions. Akuffo, who served as Chief Justice under former President Akufo-Addo, rejected this, citing her record of judicial independence. “Sage advice thrives in silence, not headlines,” she countered, though she acknowledged the Council must work to demonstrate its impact.

Her defense aligns with constitutional framers’ intent: the Council was designed to temper presidential power with wisdom from elder statespeople. Yet its effectiveness hinges on members’ willingness to challenge authority—a test Akuffo’s Council now faces.

As Ghana grapples with economic strain and partisan rancor, Akuffo’s pledge offers a glimmer of institutional resolve. Whether the Council can transcend political loyalties remains to be seen. For now, her message is clear: “Our duty is to Ghana, not to any individual or party. That’s the integrity we bring.”

The true measure of success, however, lies not in declarations but in deeds. As one civil society leader noted, “Advisors earn respect through action, not titles. Let’s see if this Council lives up to its promises.”

Ghana’s Council of State comprises 25 members, including regional representatives and presidential appointees. It advises on key issues like judicial appointments, pardons, and constitutional amendments.