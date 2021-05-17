SOS Children’s Villages Ghana has taken another judicious move by organizing a three-day workshop for some selected Journalists as part of its efforts to help cement the relationship between the media and the organization.

The three-day Strategic Learning Event which was held at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region under the theme: “Not Leaving the Media Behind,” aimed at equipping the journalists with the requisite knowledge in issues relating to the Care Reform initiatives, Child Protection as well integrating Child Safeguarding in media programming.

Speaking at the event, the National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Ghana, Mr. Alexander Mar Kekula, noted that building partnerships with the media and the organization would go a long way to help improve the lives of children especially the vulnerable ones in society.

Stressing that, children without adequate parental care are being exposed to social vices other practices which are against their fundamental human rights. Hence there was the need to take swift actions to help create a haven for these vulnerable children.

“Our aim to enable children to develop into adults who have the skills to take responsibility for themselves and contribute to their communities. More so, every child belongs to a family and must grow with love, respect, and security,” he explained.

According to him, it is in this regard, SOS has been working assiduously to help to identify the most suitable care option for every child according to the child’s best interests and in close partnerships with the relevant authorities.

“Each child should have a good place to grow – a familiar environment where their needs are put first, and where they can build their confidence and learn in a positive, supportive community,” he added.

The National Programme Development Manager of the organization, Mr. Anthony Owusu-Gyamfi also noted that Media institutions play a critical role when it comes to child protection/child safeguarding in the country.

Stressing that, SOS CV Ghana argues for substantial media mobilisation in contributing to its child safeguarding work in all its programmes the pursuit of its vision, mission, and 2030 Agenda.

This he said, it is the duty of the media and journalists to carry out responsible reporting of children and vulnerable young people when they are involved in news stories. Media reporting on children and young people should never put them at risk.

“Do not publish a story or an image that might put the child, their siblings or peers at risk, even when their identities are changed, obscured or not used,” he emphasized.

National Child Safeguarding Advisor of the SOS, Mr. Josiah Bernard Nartey said they help families create a loving and nurturing environment where children can always feel at home.

This is he said, SOS is committed to creating and maintaining a caring and protective environment for every child we reach through our programmes.

The Advocacy, Communication, and Brands Manager of the SOS, Madam Edith Efua Chidi, noted that the training was aimed at enhancing the reporting skills of the Journalist’s on child protection issues as well as strengthening ties for possible partnership in championing the good cause for the vulnerable children in the country.

She also seized the opportunity to clear the perception that SOS Children’s Villages Ghana is a rich organization that is preventing philanthropic from coming to their aid.

“We depend on the benevolence of well-meaning Ghanaians to cater for the children,” she hinted.

The SOS Children’s Villages is an independent, non-governmental, non-profit international development organisation headquartered in Innsbruck, Austria.

It provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to children in need and protects their interests and rights around the world.

In Ghana, the Organisation supports local children and young people by providing day care, education, medical assistance, and vocational training for children.