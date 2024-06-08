SOS Participates in Tree Planting to Protect the Environment

The SOS Children’s Villages in Tema has planted trees around the school compound as part of its 50th-Anniversary celebration and the promotion of environmental conservation.

The school children, staff and parents planted about 30 trees of different species across the village and school compounds.

The exercise was interspersed with educational sessions on the benefits of maintaining a clean environment and the role of trees in promoting ecological health.

Madam Elizabeth Godwyll Ocloo, the Project Manager, SOS Children Village, said the Village’s mission extended beyond providing care to vulnerable children to fostering the holistic development of children, which included education on environmental and national issues.

In the classrooms and homes, the children were taught the importance of preserving and maintaining a clean environment, she said.

“This education is particularly relevant in Tema where industrial activities contribute to significant environmental pollution, and the aim of involving the children in the exercise is to instill in them a sense of responsibility towards environmental conservation from a young age,” Madam Ocloo said.

The theme for this year’s Green Ghana Day is; “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow,” which underscored the significance of involving all community members in environmental activities.

Mr Christopher Adomey, the Chief Executive Officer of Merchant Alliance Shipping in Tema, who supported the exercise, told the Ghana News Agency that the event was key to environmental conservation.

He said the strategy revolved around the widespread distribution and planting of tree seedlings in schools and companies across Tema, which aimed to play a part in safeguarding the delicate balance of the ozone layer, a crucial element for the planet’s wellbeing.

Mr Adomey said the focus of his organisation on high-impact areas such as the SOS Children’s Village was key because the planting of trees at those locations were not merely symbolic but served as a solution to environmental degradation.

“The presence of greenery further beautifies the surroundings and also acts as a natural barrier against the harmful effects of industrial pollution,” he said.

For the past two years, the Merchant Alliance Shipping has planted about 500 trees at some institutions in Tema.