SOSA holds workshop for final year pupils

The Star Old Students Association (SOSA) has held an educational workshop to motivate the final year pupils of Star Junior High School (JHS) in Tema in preparation for the upcoming Basic Education School Examination (BECE).

The workshop was on the theme: “Dream it! Pursue it! Achieve it!” members of the association used the occasion to share their experiences in life with the final year pupils to spur them on to greatness.

Mr Kwadwo Baah, Chairman for SOSA and a Multimedia Consultant, indicated that there was a greater responsibility on the pupils to represent the school so the old students serve as role models for them as they were people who sat in the same seat as them and have now excelled in life.

Mr Baah, who is also a Higher Equipment Operator at Meridian Port Services (MPS), said it was important for the pupils to know their clear career path so that they take decisions with regards to the course to study at the second cycle and later at the tertiary level.

He said, “our experience here was not different from yours as we faced some of the challenges you are facing now but they shaped and groomed us because we learnt to persevere despite the challenges.”

Mr Nana Yaw Opoku Danso, Assemblyman for Kaiser Electoral area in the Tema West Municipality, said Star JHS was still one of the best schools in the municipality.

He cautioned the pupils not to be lured into thinking that they could depend on leaked questions commonly known as “apor” but encouraged them to learn.

Madam Aba Lokko, Director in charge of Public Affairs at the University for Professional Studies (UPSA), stated that “it was good to have a dream because if one does not have a dream, one will wake up every day to help other people to achieve their dreams”.

Madam Lokko, who was the first female to start the Public Affairs Department at the Tema Oil Refinery where she worked for 13 and half years, noted that it was possible to achieve one’s dreams once they have a plan, commit to it and pursue it.

“Dreams are a reality in waiting, the difference in achieving it is the action, you don’t need to have a dream and sit on it but you have to pursue it till you achieve it,” she added.

She pledged to give the best pupils an amount of Gh¢1,000.00 and any student from her house – a house in the school named after her, Gh¢2,000.00 who excel.

Miss Lawrencia Anapoka Anafo popularly known as Poka, Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2013 winner through her foundation, Poka Malsum, donated a quantity of mathematical sets to the final year pupils to aid their examination.

Miss Grace Nellie Yeboah, Miss Metropolitan Ghana 2020 winner with support from BF Suma donated 5,700 pieces of nose masks to the school.