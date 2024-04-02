Sosu Joins Worshipers In Madina To Mark Easter And Donates Books And Cash To Children’s Ministries

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Honourable Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu has joined hundreds of worshipers at Madina to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This follows when the indefatigable MP

visited the Pantang Convention ground that hosted churches from Oyarifa, Pantang, and Adenta and the Convention of 78 assemblies of Pentecost Churches at the No.1 school Park at Madina.

As part of the successfully occasion, Honourable Sosu donated over 100 boxes of books to the children’s ministries valued at GH¢61,500 to improve the education of the young people in his constituency.

In addition, a cash donation of GH¢15,000.00 was made on behalf of the MP, flag bearer of the NDC, former President H.E. John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

The MP also visited the House of Believers Prayer Ministry and the Apostolic Church of Ghana.

Addressing the congregation to deliver his Easter message, the MP briefed the teeming worshipers on how the Jesus Christ who is the son of almighty God has blessed him to grow from the street to become a seasoned and most recognized human rights lawyer in Ghana.

He noted that through the help and protection of Jesus Christ and almighty God, he has rose from the street to become a MP.

“I would like to use this platform to state categorically that if l have not praised the Jesus Christ and God for what they had equally done for me in life as a person it means that l am a dishonest person. Always praised the Lord of good things that he has done to improve your life,” Honourable Sosu admonished.

The MP shared the good-will messages from former President H.E. John Dramani Mahama and his running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman to the worshipers and called on them to vote massively for Mr Dramani to win Presidential and him (Honourable Sosu) also to win the parliamentary elections in the 2024.

Sounded religious, Honourable Sosu called on people in Madina to continue to be optimistic about the prospects of the constituency.

According to him, it is through optimism and hard work that more opportunities will be opened for all.

He told the congregation that the resurrection of Christ should be seen as a victory for mankind.

He stressed that the constituents should put the constituency first and avoid engaging in the negative activities which does not help the constituency.

The workaholic MP called on women who play motherly roles to inculcate in children good moral values so that they can become true followers of Christ when they grow.