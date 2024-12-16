Sosu Makes History: Secures The 2nd Highest Votes In Gt. Accra

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Honourable Francis-Xavier Sosu has obtained the second highest votes in the Greater Accra Region.

Despite low voter turnout, analysis of the data from the just ended 2024 polls show that In the midst of the various challenges, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu had the 2nd highest number of votes in the parliamentary election of the region.

He obtained 56,008 of the total votes cast representing 64.5%.

This is very significant given the fact that Lawyer Sosu was a first timer and still had one Mr. Awal Mohammed who was a former member of the NDC and a Muslim contesting as Independent Candidate.

The National highest was obtained by the Ashaiman MP who pulled 65083 representing 71.5% of the votes cast.

In the Presidential however, Madina placed 4th by contributing 57,364 to the overall victory of President John Dramani Mahama.

Ashaiman again contributed the highest with 69,795. followed by Ledzekuku who contributed 62,330, and Adentan with 60,116 presidential votes.

From the analysis of the national date these are the top 4 Constituencies that contributed more votes to John Mahama’s winning.

All the said Constituencies are in the Greater Accra region.