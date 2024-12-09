Sosu Sweeps All Electoral Areas In Madina With Resounding 26,230 Gap Victory

Madina Member of Parliament (MP), Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, has secured a resounding victory in the 2024 parliamentary elections, sweeping all 15 electoral areas in the constituency and cementing his position as one of Ghana’s most admired lawmakers.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate amassed an impressive 56,008 votes, giving him a decisive 26,230-vote lead over his closest rival, Robert Lamptey of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 29,777 votes.

The win, marked by Sosu’s dominance across all polling stations, underscores the overwhelming support he enjoys among the people of Madina.

His victory also reflects a significant improvement from the 2020 election, where he defeated the NPP’s Boniface Abubakar Saddique by over 16,000 votes.

This year’s result shows a remarkable increase in his vote margin to over 26,000—a testament to his effective leadership and the trust the constituents have in him.

The verified results from the Electoral Commission revealed that a total of 86,880 votes were cast in Madina, with 86,512 valid votes and 368 rejected ballots.

Independent candidate Awal Mohammed managed only 727 votes, further emphasizing Sosu’s unparalleled dominance in the constituency.

Sosu’s victory can be attributed to his exceptional track record during his first term in the 8th Parliament. Fondly referred to as “The Lawmaker,” or “Son of Grace”, he distinguished himself by championing key legislative reforms and successfully pushing through significant Bills that have earned him admiration both locally and internationally. His dedication to addressing critical issues such as human rights, social justice, and youth empowerment resonated strongly with his constituents.

In addition to his legislative achievements, Sosu has been widely praised for his developmental projects in Madina, ranging from improved healthcare and education infrastructure to initiatives aimed at enhancing livelihoods.

These efforts have solidified his reputation as a leader who not only speaks for the people but also delivers tangible results.

As the MP prepares to embark on his second term, the people of Madina and observers nationwide are hopeful that he will build on his impressive legacy and further enhance the lives of his constituents.

With such overwhelming support, Sosu’s influence is poised to grow, not just in Madina, but across Ghana’s political landscape.