Sosu’s case adjourned to February 7

The case in which Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, is being held for causing damage to public property and obstructing traffic on a highway, has been adjourned to February 7.

This is because the substantive judge is on leave.

Sosu was present in court when the case was adjourned.

The Madina Member of Parliament is being held over a demonstration he led in his constituency on October 15, 2021, over bad roads within his constituency, which demonstration allegedly caused damage to public property and obstructed traffic on a highway.

The said demonstration was to compel stakeholders to rehabilitate the deplorable roads within the Madina Constituency.