The Soul Clinic International School has offered educational scholarship to Jennifer Kai Anum, a final year student of the La Enobal Basic school, to continue her education in the school.

Jennifer would be undertaking her courses of study in Grade ‘9’, ‘10’ and sit for the Grade ‘11’ and when successful, will go on to take the Cambridge examination.

Miss Marcia McCauley, the Administrative Director of the school, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday.

She said the school decided to offer the scholarship to Jennifer after learning that she had not a single person to support her education.

‘We saw that there was a hidden talent in the girl because of the way she was answering the questions and we decided to support her to develop it,’ Miss McCauley said.

Miss McCauley said the school would continue to offer the necessary support to the needy in the society.

Miss Anum was grateful to the school for the offer and expressed the hope it would go a long way to enable her achieve her academic goals.

