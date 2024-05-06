Soul Nana bags two nominations at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, Soul Nana has landed two nominations at the upcoming 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA! The talented US-based singer, songwriter and performer awed fans and listeners last year with his musical offerings and this year he reaps the reward of all the good music he dished out with two well-deserved nominations for “Music Video of the Year” and “Emerging Artiste of the Year”.

At the tail end of last year, the Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation released his highly anticipated EP ‘For Me’ a musical testament to the artist’s personal and creative journey, showcasing the beauty of self-expression and the ultimate discovery of love. The 6-track EP explored themes of personal growth, creative expression and the quest for true connection and off the project he delivered a music video for lead single ‘Emma’, which enjoyed steady rotation on several TV stations across the African continent.

Soul Nana was nominated in these two categories with the likes of Offei, Herty Corgie, Officer Sammy Young, Rosey, Rev. Edmund Eghan, Melody Frempong, Dr. Ama Kutin, Elizha and more. The awards show will take place on Saturday, August 17th 2024.



Soul Nana’s music predominantly features a mesmerizing fusion of Afrobeats and soulful melodies that carry listeners on a journey of self-reflection, empowerment and the deep desire to find authentic love. You can vote for Soul Nana by visiting www.gmausa.org/nominees.

We cheer him on with unreserved support as he proudly waves the flag for Ghana at the Ghana Music Awards USA!