Soul, Rhythm and Afro fusion: Sofie shines in electrifying “Coke Studio Sessions LA” Live EP

Sofie is back with a captivating new live project, “Coke Studio Sessions LA”, an EP that captures the raw essence of her sound in its most authentic form. The live-recorded EP features fan-favorite originals and a surprise cover, all delivered with electric energy and soul-stirring artistry.

“Coke Studio Sessions LA” showcases the soul of Afro-fusion across four electrifying tracks: ‘SUV (Live)’, ‘Loading (Live)’, ‘Party Pooper (Live)’, and ‘Bruises off the Peach (Live cover).’ Backed by a tight live setup, drums, bass, electric guitar, and keyboard. Each performance brings a fresh energy to the music, blending groove driven instrumentation with heartfelt storytelling.

The EP weaves through high-energy rhythms and more introspective moments, offering listeners a front-row experience of Sofie’s sonic journey. From high- energy moments in ‘SUV’ (Live) to more reflective tones in ‘Bruises off the Peach,’ “Coke Studio Sessions LA” captures the spontaneity and emotion of a live performance while staying true to the artist’s distinctive sound. It’s a stripped yet full-bodied experience that bridges raw feeling with refined musicality.

The performance is elevated by a dynamic live band, featuring Shane Njoloma on keyboard, Mahima Joshi on guitar, Shareef Addo on bass, and Brandon Stennett on drums. Sofie’s powerful vocals and storytelling shine through in this stripped-down setting, proving once again her ability to blend groove-driven instrumentation with emotional depth. The EP reflects the evolution of an artist firmly grounded in her identity and craft. Engineered by Joseph Sestito, mixed by Ramiro Fernandez-Seoane, and mastered by Zach Pereyra, the EP balances raw performance with polished audio quality; a testament to the strength of live musicianship and the enduring power of storytelling.

This release follows a consistent stream of music from Sofie, whose discography includes a mixtape, three EPs, and several singles. Her most recent release, ‘SUV (Live),’ dropped in April 2025 and set the stage for this powerful collection of performances.

With “Coke Studio Sessions LA”, Sofie doesn’t just perform but she invites us into her world, track by track, beat by beat, word by word. This EP is not just a listening experience; it’s a reminder of what live music can and should feel like. Listen to “Coke Studio Sessions LA” here https://ffm.to/sofie-coke-studio-sessions-la