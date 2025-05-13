Soul Sisters: 15 Years of Compassion and Support Celebrated with Donation to Ashaiman Polyclinic

In a heartfelt show of generosity and compassion, Soul Sisters, a remarkable women-led social organization based in Ashaiman and Tema, has once again demonstrated the power of unity and community spirit.

As part of its 15th-anniversary celebration, the group made a significant donation of sanitary items and hygiene supplies to the Ashaiman Polyclinic, offering much-needed support to pregnant women and new mothers.

Founded in 2010 by the visionary Peace Mawutor Akpoto, Soul Sisters has grown into a vibrant sisterhood of women aged between 25 and 45 who are committed to uplifting the vulnerable and deprived in society.

Over the years, the group has engaged in numerous charitable initiatives, focusing on skill development, women’s welfare, and social support. From providing emotional and financial support during baby christenings and funerals to offering healthcare assistance and organizing annual get-togethers, Soul Sisters has become a beacon of hope and solidarity for many.

The 15th-anniversary outreach to Ashaiman Polyclinic underscores the association’s enduring commitment to social good. The hospital, which sits at the heart of the Ashaiman municipality’s bustling central business area, has long battled with congestion, limited resources, and increasing patient numbers. Originally established as a small health post in 1957, the facility was upgraded to a health center in 1990. Despite the strides it has made, Ashaiman Polyclinic continues to operate under significant strain, often managing large volumes of patients with insufficient infrastructure and basic medical supplies.

It is in this context that the Soul Sisters’ gesture carries even more weight.

Leading the team of women to present the items, founder Peace Mawutor Akpoto described the donation as a continuation of the group’s mission to bring positive change to communities. “This forms part of our social work and our passion for helping society grow stronger. The Ashaiman Polyclinic has done so much with very little, and it’s high time it receives more attention and support from the public,” she said.

The donation included items such as maternity pads, soaps, detergents, disinfectants, and other essential hygiene products—items that are often in short supply at the facility. These contributions will go directly toward supporting new mothers and ensuring a cleaner, safer environment for both patients and healthcare workers.

The President of the Association, Madam Faustina Seshi announced that “Soul Sisters has come to stay and is going to spread its wings beyond Tema”

Madam Seshi noted that, the group is a non discriminatory one and has the interest of all.

Vice President of Soul Sisters, Sweetie Akafo, emphasized the association’s long-standing tradition of charitable work. “This is not the first time we are doing this—and it won’t be the last,” she said with a smile. “We believe in spreading love and showing care, especially to the vulnerable. We are committed to continuing this work.”

The association’s secretary, Jemima Adoboe, further revealed that Soul Sisters has plans to extend its support to orphanage homes and children with special needs in the near future. “Our aim is to reach as many lives as possible. We believe that by standing together, we can touch hearts and bring about real transformation in people’s lives,” she shared.

The donation was received on behalf of the Ashaiman Polyclinic by Senior Matron Matilda Kumi Mensah, who was visibly moved by the gesture. “We are extremely grateful for this support. It may seem small to some, but these items go a long way in helping us maintain proper hygiene and offer some comfort to mothers and babies under our care. We thank Soul Sisters for thinking about us.”

The Soul Sisters association remains open to women who wish to be part of their cause, as well as patrons and donors interested in supporting their impactful social interventions. As the group celebrates 15 years of sisterhood, growth, and service, they continue to call on others to join them in making society a better place—one kind act at a time.

For the women of Soul Sisters, giving back is not a one-time event—it’s a way of life. And as they look to the future, their message is simple but profound: together, we can build a kinder world.