Sound mind foundation donates to aged, disabilities groups in Katiu

Sound mind foundation a non governmental organization ( NGO) operating in the Upper East Region has on Saturday 8th October 2022 donated to the aged and disabilities groups in Katiu in the Kasena Nankana West District.

The items included clothes, bags, footwear , Cash, bedsheets among others to the group.

Presenting the items, the executive director Mr Desmond Kampoe said the gesture was to encourage and let the group know that all is not lost in their lives and there’s a hope and better life for in the future despite their current situation.

He urged the beneficiaries to take their children education seriously as it the only way that can changes their lives and secure a better future for them .

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to the team for the gesture , prayed for them and like Oliver Twist appealed for more support