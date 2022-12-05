Sound Out Premium Art Exhibition officially launched in Accra

The Sound Out Premium Art Exhibition has been officially launched in Accra with the ultimate aim of showcasing the works of exciting Ghanaian contemporary artists.

The exhibition which opened in a grand style in Accra at Underbridge, East Legon attracted art enthusiasts and collectors, art investors, and academia, while also providing artists with opportunities for branding, self-awareness, and networking.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Export Promotion Authority, (GEPA) Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, stated during the event that her organization’s mandate is to promote everything made in Ghana to the international market.

According to her, the government’s support for the art sector is aligned with one of the key pillars of the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS).

Stressing that, their national export strategy is to make approximately 25.9 billion in 2019, so everything they export to the international market and import substitution must be considered.

This she said, platforms such as Sound Out would improve Ghanaian patronage, increase awareness of Ghanaian artworks, and facilitate the sharing of market information for the benefit of local artists.

Dr. Asabea Asare stated that GEPA is committed to promoting Sound Out as an African art festival where artists from across the continent can showcase their work.

Already, the works of Ghanaian artists have been recognised internationally for their high standards and unique styles that positively project the image of Ghana globally. However, she hailed Ghanaian artists for using their artistic talent to promote the nation abroad.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh