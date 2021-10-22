“Soundz of Muzik” Choir competition set for November 5

The Arts Centre is set to organise this year’s “Soundz of Muzik”, annual choral and choir competition for National Vocational Training Institutes on November 5, in Accra.

The competition is aimed at promoting choral music and growing choir groups in Vocational Training Institutes.

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Thursday, in Accra, said this year, eleven Vocational Training Institutes from

Accra, Cape Coast, Winneba, Eastern and Volta Regions would participate, in the competition.

It said, “All participating groups will have to perform four songs on stage, a compulsory choral song, two other choral songs of their choice and a Hymn of their choice.”

Mr Daniel Clerk, Head of Performing Arts, Arts Centre, Accra, said this year’s event would be the final programme for the Centre for National Culture, Accra and would be different from last year’s event.

He encouraged all participating groups to prepare very well for the competition and urged the citizenry to come to the event to promote the country’s arts and culture.

“Come and watch to entertain and learn a lot from the competition. It’s free and open to all at the Arts Centre, Accra,” he said.