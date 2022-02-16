South Africa Airbag Systems Market (2022 to 2026) – Featuring Autoliv, Continental and DENSO Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Airbag Systems Market in South Africa 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the airbag systems market in South Africa and it is poised to grow by 516.67 thousand units during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 9.49% during the forecast period.

The report on the airbag systems market in South Africa provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by enhanced vehicle safety with more airbags and the growing importance of crash tests and NCAP ratings.

The airbag systems market in South Africa analysis includes type and vehicle type segments. This study identifies the increasing automotive production as one of the prime reasons driving the airbag systems market growth in South Africa during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Airbag Systems

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

HASCO Co. Ltd.

Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sumitomo Corp.

Toyota Motor Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The report on airbag systems market in South Africa covers the following areas:

Airbag systems market sizing

Airbag systems market forecast

Airbag systems market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Side airbag – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Front airbag – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Other airbags – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

6. Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger vehicles – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial vehicles – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

7. Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

10. Appendix

