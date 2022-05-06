South Africa and Global Supplements Market Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “South African Supplements Industry Landscape Report 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

South African Supplements Industry Landscape Report 2022 provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global Supplements industry (including the impact of COVID 19) from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain market size, industry trends, innovation and technology, industry drivers and challenges, manufacturer/distributor overview, and pricing analysis.

Global and South African consumers’ view of wellness has evolved over the past few years, especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, consumers are increasingly viewing their health and wellbeing through a broader and more holistic lens, with their view of health encompassing both physical and mental health, as well as a healthy appearance.

This has resulted in more consumers opting for Supplement products that can improve their overall wellbeing, as well as a host of new products being launched, that offer both internal and external benefits to make consumers look and feel better.

South African Dietary Supplements market is expected to grow at an even stronger rate, with an expected CAGR of 13.5%, between the forecast period 2022 to 2026. This growth, both locally and globally, can largely be attributed to the increasing prioritisation of a holistic approach to health and wellness, with consumers increasingly turning towards Supplements that meet both their internal and external wellness needs.

Key Questions This Report Answers

For the Global Supplements Industry Section:

What are the current market dynamics of the Global Supplements industry?

Which are the key markets within the Global Supplements industry?

What are the Global Supplements industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges?

For the South African Supplements Industry Section:

What are the current market dynamics (market size, market value, market volumes, imports and exports trade): 2016-2021, Actual, 2022-2026 Forecasts (including the impact of COVID 19), and distribution channels?

What are the South African Supplements industry trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges?

For the South African Supplements Manufacturer & Distributor Section:

Which are the key manufacturing and distributor players in the South African Supplements industry?

For each key player, what is the latest company news in terms of products, services, new launches, and marketing initiatives?

Which popular Supplements brands and products do the respective companies manufacture/distribute?

For the South African Supplements Retail and Pricing Analysis Section:

Which are the key retail players (retail house brands) in the South African Supplements industry?

What are the prices of popular OTC Supplements brands across South African retail pharmacies?

Companies Mentioned

Adcock Ingram

Ascendis Health

Brunel Laboratoria (Pty) Ltd

Herbalife Nutrition

Mannatech

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Procter and Gamble (P&G)

SA Natural Products

Sanofi

Vital Health Foods

Activo Health

Bausch Health

Flora Force

Nativa

Novartis

Nu Skin

Phyto-Force

Solgar

USN

AlphaPharm

Clicks

Dis-Chem

Medirite

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zf3w7f

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900