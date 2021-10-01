South Africa announces easing of lockdown rules

As new COVID-19 cases declined to 1,678 on Thursday, South Africa would move from adjusted alert level 2 to adjusted alert level 1 from midnight, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

Moving to level one means that curfew hours would shift from 12 midnight to 4 a.m. with establishments such as restaurants and bars closing at 11 p.m. The number of gatherings would change, with indoor increasing to 750 from 250 and outdoors at 2,000 from 500.

“This includes religious services, political events, and social gatherings, as well as restaurants, bars, taverns, and similar places,” Ramaphosa said. Funerals would be allowed to have 100 mourners from 50. Night vigils and “after tears” events would remain prohibited.

The sale of alcohol — for both off-site and on-site consumption — will be permitted.

The National Coronavirus Command Council decided on the new regulations after a meeting as the country emerged from the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said the South African COVID-19 Modelling Consortium confirmed that the country has emerged from a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

“The current trends in the progression of the pandemic mean that a number of the restrictions in place can be eased,” he noted.

Ramaphosa said South Africa has set the target of vaccinating 70 percent of the adult population by the end of the year.

“To reach our goal we need to administer an additional 16 million vaccine doses this year, which amounts to around 250,000 first dose vaccinations every single workday of every week until mid-December,” he said.

With 8.6 million people fully vaccinated thus far, Ramaphosa and his executive would launch the “Vooma Vaccination Weekends” campaign set to promote vaccinations.

“Tomorrow, the 1st of October and on Saturday the 2nd of October, we will be opening vaccination sites around the country to reach over half a million people,” he said. Enditem