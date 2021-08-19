South Africa appeals to international community to help Haiti following earthquake

South Africa’s governing party African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday called on the international community to offer humanitarian assistance to Haiti following the recent earthquake.

“In the spirit of Pan Africanism and solidarity with the people of Haiti, we call for humanitarian action to support Haiti and her people,” said Lindiwe Zulu, chairperson for the International Relations Sub-Committee in the ANC National Executive Council.

“The ANC urges the UN (United Nations) and its agencies to be vigilant and not allow self-interests to abuse humanitarian aid by taking advantage and attempt to control the country,” she said.

A major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, about 2,000 dead with more than 9,900 people injured.

The ANC said Haiti experienced tropical storm Grace, and there could be more resultant landslides and flooding.

“Haiti also ranks as one of the poorest countries in the world, heavily indebted, poor infrastructure, with a fragile health and social security system.

The ANC hopes for a speedy recovery of the injured, restoration of the nation, rehabilitation of communities displaced as well as comfort to those who have lost their loved ones,” she said. Enditem