South Africa calls for fair energy transition

South Africa has made significant progress in reducing greenhouse emissions and would like to see the developed nations assisting developing nations in that process, said South African Presidential Climate Commission head Dipak Patel on Wednesday.

Patel made the remarks at a seminar in the run-up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). The seminar was organized by South African think tank South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA).

“For COP26 to succeed, it is critical for the developed world to come with a deal and put it on the table to motivate developing countries to adjust. The deal should have a price attached to it. Developed nations have to meet their historical and economic obligation to support transition,” said Patel.

South African Cabinet has approved the submission of the National Climate Change Bill to Parliament. Patel said the country’s draft Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to maintain compliance with the Paris Agreement is achievable.

SAIIA CEO Elizabeth Sidiropoulos said the developed world has to come to the “party” in meeting their commitment to fund transition.

She said the civil society and climate change advocacy groups have to raise awareness and help in just transition. Enditem