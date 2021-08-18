South Africa calls for protection of vulnerable in Afghanistan

The South African government on Tuesday called for the respect for human rights and protection of the vulnerable after the Taliban has taken control of all the districts of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, as well as the presidential palace.

“The South African Government has taken note of the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and is particularly concerned by the plight of thousands of displaced Afghani’s seeking safety and security amid the deepening crisis in Afghanistan,” said Clayson Monyela, spokesperson of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The South African government called on the authority in power to ensure that the rule of law, human rights and safety of all Afghans and foreign nationals alike are protected.

“We wish to appeal to all military and security groups to exercise the utmost restraint and protect the lives and property of the people,” he said, adding that the South African government furthermore encourages all Afghan parties involved in the internal conflict to ceaselessly search for a solution through dialogue, restoration of stability and an orderly transition to a new government.

Monyela said the government is in touch with South Africans in Afghanistan through the High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan, to ensure their safety and provide the necessary consular assistance. Enditem