South Africa civil society group calls for blacklisting of companies implicated in state capture

South African civil society group, Defend Our Democracy, has called on the government to ban any dealings with global consultancy Bain & Company and other institutions that took part in the country’s state capture.

In a statement on Saturday, it called on the government to implement the recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Corruption and Fraud, and blacklist companies using the state as its patron for mass profit.

The call came after the United Kingdom government recently banned Bain & Company from dealing with it for its role in the state capture in South Africa. “We agree with the UK government’s assertion that the acts of Bain&Co were treasonous because their intentions to collapse the South African Revenue Services (SARS) resulted in significant harm to South Africa, our democracy and the ability of the state to collect sufficient revenue and provide for services,” the statement said.

“While we welcome that Bain&Co has since paid back monies unduly profited from their work at SARS, we believe that punitive measures must be put in place to correct their wrongs,” it said.

Defend Our Democracy also called on the banks and financial institutions implicated in the state capture commission to account for their actions. Enditem