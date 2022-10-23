South Africa confirms increase in COVID-19 cases due to Omicron subvariant BA.5

The Department of Health in South Africa has acknowledged an increase in COVID-19 cases, which it blamed on the Omicron subvariant BA.5 being more prevalent in wastewater, a spokesperson of the department said Saturday.

“There’s a slight increase in some parts of the country, especially in Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Limpopo,” the department’s spokesman Foster Mohale told Xinhua, adding that the increase in natural fatalities was also noted.

All samples in South Africa have mutations that are typical of the Omicron BA.5 sub-lineage, which are present in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, City of Tshwane, eThekwini, Eastern cape, and the Free State, according to sequencing data available up to early October.

Despite the fact that South Africa has lifted all COVID-19-related restrictions, Mohale said the increase in cases was proof the pandemic was still far from over.

“This is also evidence that many people are still being infected and that COVID-19 is still very much around us, although it’s too early for the public to panic as the cases are still driven by less severe existing Omicron variants known as BA.4 and BA.5,” he said, who noted that the level of humidity was very high as it is rainy season in South Africa.

Mohale recommended the public get supplementary shots as the potency of the immunizations starts to fade after six months. “People are not coming out in their numbers to test and get booster shots and we want to appeal to them to do that,” he said.

According to a statement released Friday by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), SARS-CoV-2 levels have stayed consistent at low levels in certain places and moderate levels in others.

The majority of Omicron BA.5 sub-lineage are found in wastewater nationwide. “SARS-CoV-2 levels in wastewater are circulating at high to intermediate levels, with some increases over the last week in plants tested by the NICD, including Daspoort, Rooiwal, Vlakplaats, Goudkoppies, WWTPs, in Gauteng Province, Central WWTP in eThekwini and Bloemspruit in Mangaung,” the statement said. Enditem