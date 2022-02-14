South Africa Construction Industry Databook Q1 2022: Compound Annual Growth of 5.1% Forecast During 2022-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “South Africa Construction Industry Databook Series – Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, Q1 2022 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The construction industry in South Africa is expected to grow by 15.1% to reach ZAR 2,28,324 million in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in South Africa remains intact. The construction industry in South Africa is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2026. The construction output in the country is expected to reach ZAR 3,18,239.7 million by 2026.

This report provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in South Africa, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

Report Scope:

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in South Africa. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

South Africa Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier – 1, Tier – 2, Tier – 3 segmentation)

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

South Africa Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier – 1, Tier – 2, Tier – 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

South Africa Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

South Africa Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

South Africa Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

South Africa Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

South Africa Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

South Africa Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

South Africa Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

