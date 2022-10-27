South Africa Criticizes US Embassy Statement on Possible Terrorist Attack

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized the statement of the US Embassy in Pretoria about a possible terrorist attack in the city of Johannesburg, saying there had been no consultations with his government before the warning was released.

On Wednesday, the US embassy said it had received intelligence data about a possible terrorist attack on October 29 during a mass event in Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa.

“It was quite unfortunate that the US government issued that type of warning without having had deep… discussions with us,” Ramaphosa said, as quoted by the SAnews state agency.

According to the president, such warnings sow panic among citizens who should receive information directly from their country’s government.

