South Africa e-Cigarette/Vaping Market Report 2021: Prices for Both Hardware and e-Liquids have Stabilised – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "E-Cigarette Market Report: South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will give you an overview of the vaping market landscape in South Africa

In 2021 the South African vaping market is 10% higher than 2020. The tobacco and vaping law drafted in 2018 hasn’t been yet been introduced and it is very unlikely it will be by the end of 2021.

There has been a sharp increase in the popularity of disposable e-cigarettes. Independent vape stores are positive about the future, though the possible implementation of new regulations concerns them.

Prices for both hardware and e-liquids have stabilised in 2021 after the 2020 temporary sales ban on e-cigarette products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Market background

3 Market size and vaping population

4 Form factors

5 Distribution split

6 Popular brands

7 Pricing

8 Vape store insights

9 Heated tobacco

Companies Mentioned

Vuse

Vaperite

Vapeking

Evolution Vape

Smok

Voopoo

Geekvape

Vaporesso

Uwell

Aspire

Voom

Hellvape

Eleaf

Yuoto

TKO

8 Ball

Nostalgia

Bewolk

Joose

Nasty Juice

Jam Monster

Majestic Vapor

Loaded

Snow Cone

