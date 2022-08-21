South Africa enacts law to strengthen local government

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law legislation directed at improving the capacity and ethical standards of local government through the way senior appointments are made and by preventing high-ranking officials from holding political office in political parties.

President Ramaphosa on Saturday released a statement about the new law which regulates the appointment of senior officials in the local government.

President Ramaphosa said in the statement that the Local Government: Municipal Systems Amendment Bill of 2022 would help build the capacity of the state at the government level and positively impact the communities.

“The amendments passed by Parliament show that the concerns of communities have been heard and been acted upon,” Ramaphosa said. “A capable, ethical state requires a strong foundation at (the) local level, and the new law will go a long way to building communities’ confidence in local government and enabling stronger partnerships and cooperation between municipalities and the communities they serve.”

According to the new law, a vacant post of municipal manager must be advertised nationally to attract the best candidates. A person dismissed for corruption or fraud may not be re-employed by the government for a period of five years. Municipalities are now required to keep records of disciplinary proceedings of staff members dismissed for misconduct and send them to the minister.

The new law also stipulates that municipal managers and managers directly accountable to municipal managers are not allowed to hold a political office in political parties. Enditem