South Africa evacuates 35 citizens out of Afghanistan

South Africa has assisted 35 of its nationals out of Afghanistan with one registered national remaining there, said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Thursday.

“DIRCO has confirmed that there is only one registered South African national remaining in Kabul. Thirty-five South African nationals have been assisted to leave Kabul on various evacuation flights. The one remaining South African is working in Kabul and will remain there for the foreseeable future,” said DIRCO spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

Monyela explained that direct evacuation of South Africans from Afghanistan can be done under circumstances where lives are under threat and that such decisions would have to be taken by the National Security Council. He added that there are some South Africans in Afghanistan who have not registered with the government.

The Taliban took over the government of Afghanistan in mid-August and evacuations started in the same month. Enditem