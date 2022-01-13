South Africa Food Delivery Market Regulatory Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Food Delivery Regulatory Report: South Africa” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

There is currently no specific legislation regulating the third-party food delivery sector in South Africa, and lawmakers have not been hugely active on the subject, however further regulation and debate are expected following a recent inquiry.

In addition to general employment law in the country, this report covers all other relevant legislation for the sector, including competition law and environmental policy.

If you are interested in the online platform services sector in South Africa then this report offers a detailed overview of everything you need to know about the current regulatory framework. It draws on employment law, including algorithms, commercial and competition law and also touches on relevant environmental legislation that affects the sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Workers’ Status And Algorithm Control

2.1 Employment

2.1.1 General National Framework

2.1.2 Specific Rules For The Platform Sector

2.2 Algorithm Control

3 Environment

4 Commercial

4.1 Commission

4.2 Competition

5 Relevant Bodies

6 Relevant Laws

