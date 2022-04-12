South Africa Footwear Market Report 2022: Featuring Profiles of 57 Companies Including Bolton Footwear, One Step Ahead, Mr Price, Mr Tekkie, Corrida (Tsonga), Bathu Swag and Veldskoen Shoes – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Footwear Industry in South Africa 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

South Africa’s footwear industry manufactures safety and protective footwear, gumboots, formal and casual footwear, school shoes, slippers, sandals, ballet shoes and children’s shoes. There are 15 large factories producing more than half of local production. The number of shoes produced locally and the number of smaller factories has declined, but the value of footwear sales has increased incrementally over the past decade, apart from 2020, reflecting price increases and higher sales of imported footwear.

Sustainability Concerns

There are concerns about the ongoing sustainability of the industry, mainly due to low productivity levels and increasing labour costs. Initiatives to grow the industry include a clothing, textile, footwear, and leather masterplan and government’s production incentive programme to fund manufacturing infrastructure.

Growth Trends

Sales of sneakers have been increasing. Sportswear brands continue to hold strong positions in footwear in South Africa, including global brands such as Nike and Adidas and local brands such as Bathu and Drip. Demand for vegan footwear, which is manufactured using environment-friendly materials and alternatives to leather, is increasing, driven by rising awareness of animal rights, concerns about plastic waste, increasing demand for sustainable products, and a growing number of vegans. A subsector which has remained robust is safety footwear, where demand has been consistently high. Sales and production of locally-made safety footwear, both gumboots and leather, has increased.

Report Coverage

This report focuses on the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of footwear in South Africa and includes information on the state and size of the sector, plans to grow the sector, regulation, developments, notable players and factors that influence the industry.

There are profiles of 57 companies including manufacturers and wholesalers such as Bolton Footwear, retailers including One Step Ahead, Mr Price and Mr Tekkie, and local brands such as Corrida (Tsonga), Bathu Swag and Veldskoen Shoes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Trade

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID -19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs

6.8. Illegal Imports, Customs and Counterfeit Concerns

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

Companies Mentioned

Adidas (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Asmall and Sons (Pty) Ltd

AST Safetywear CC

AVI Ltd

Bata South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bathu Swag (Pty) Ltd

BBF Safety Group (Pty) Ltd

Blue Falcon 188 Trading (Pty) Ltd

BMT Streetfever (Pty) Ltd

Bolton Footwear (Pty) Ltd

Cape Union Mart International (Pty) Ltd

Caprini Footwear (Pty) Ltd

Charnaud and Company (Pty) Ltd

City Express Stores (Pty) Ltd

Corrida Shoes (Pty) Ltd

Dick Whittington Shoes (Pty) Ltd

Dodos Shoes (Pty) Ltd

Drip Footwear (Pty) Ltd

Eddels Shoes (Pty) Ltd

Fashion United SA (Pty) Ltd

Fast Fox Footwear (Pty) Ltd

Footgear (Pty) Ltd

Foschini Retail Group (Pty) Ltd

Frame Leisure Trading (Pty) Ltd

Franco Ceccato (Pty) Ltd

Hi-Tec Sports Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Holdsport (Pty) Ltd

HTC Stores (Pty) Ltd

Jade E-Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Judy’s Pride Fashions (Pty) Ltd

Kitsch Kool Properties CC

L A Group (Pty) Ltd

Labora Shoes (Pty) Ltd

Massmart Holdings Ltd

MBL Retail (Pty) Ltd

Michelle Footwear (Pty) Ltd

MoreGolf (Pty) Ltd

Mr Price Group Ltd

Mr Tekkie (Pty) Ltd

Nike South Africa (Pty) Ltd

One Step Ahead CC

Onshelf Investment Seventy Three (Pty) Ltd

Palm Footwear Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

Pepkor Holdings Ltd

Pick n Pay Retailers (Pty) Ltd

Puma Sports Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Queenspark (Pty) Ltd

Rage Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Retailability (Pty) Ltd

Rexview Investments (Pty) Ltd

Shezi Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Smiley’s Footwear (Pty) Ltd

Truworths Ltd

Veldskoen Shoes (Pty) Ltd

Wild Alice Collection (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uoqihw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900