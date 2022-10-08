South Africa former President Zuma’s jail term comes to an end

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma’s 15 months jail term came to an end on Friday.

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is able to confirm that the former State President, Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, has been released from the system of correctional services.

Mr Zuma’s 15-month sentence expired on Friday… all administrative processes have now been concluded and the sentence expiry date marks the end of serving his sentence under community corrections,” said the department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Friday.

Zuma was slapped with a 15-month jail term by the Constitutional Court on June 29, 2021. He had refused to appear before a commission investigating the state capture and was charged and sentenced for contempt of court.

Zuma started serving his sentence on July 8, 2021 and was granted medical parole on Sept. 5, 2021. After release on medical parole, Zuma completed his sentence while being observed by correctional services officials at his home. Enditem