South Africa IT Market Report 2022 – Key Drivers Include AI, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, 5G and IOT – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The pandemic has given an enormous boost to digital transformation, and the IT industry. Supply chain issues, chip shortages, an upsurge in cybercrime, and the July riots all had a major impact on South African companies and the way they work. The IT sector is expecting the increasing access to broadband and fibre and the release of spectrum to drive digital transformation in the country.

Ratings of South Africa’s IT industry compared to top global performers on network readiness to optimise the use of ICTs, the relationship between ICT infrastructure investment and economic growth and digital competitiveness show that South Africa’s rankings are low compared to global economies and the highest on the African continent.

The adoption of hybrid work models and most leaders of large companies in South Africa expect to adopt a more hybrid way of working permanently. The pandemic created greater impetus for digitalisation uptake, which allows companies to use their data more effectively to gain better insight and thus become more competitive. Key drivers in the sector include artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analytics, 5G and the internet of things.

The move to remote work has exposed many security risks, and it is estimated that the global average cost of a data breach increased by 10% year-on-year in 2021. In South Africa there have been a number of attacks such as on Transnet Port Terminals, which brought ports and railways to a standstill. Ransomware attacks are the top cyberthreat for the year ahead, followed by business interruptions.

This report focuses on the IT industry, including hardware manufacturing, assembly, and supply; software development and supply; and retail sales of hardware and software. It includes information on the size of the sector, rankings, spending forecasts and estimates, notable players and their performance, corporate actions, regulation, influencing factors and trends.

There are profiles of 105 companies, including major software and hardware companies such as AdaptIT, Business Connexion, Dell and IBM, ecommerce companies such as Africa Online and Takealot, transaction technology companies such as Mastercard and MediKredit and companies that have come under scrutiny such as Ayo and EOH.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points

3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Trade

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. IT-Related Government Initiatives

6.5. Governance and Procurement Issues

6.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.7. Cybersecurity and Crime

6.8. Environmental Issues

6.9. Electricity Supply Constraints

6.10. Cyclicality

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES – COMPUTER AND RELATED ACTIVITIES

4Sight Holdings

Accenture

Accsys

ACI Global Ltd

Active Track

AdaptIT Holdings

Adcorp Workforce Solutions

Africa Online Retail

Afrihost SP

Altron

AYO Technology Solutions

B D Silks CC

Barone Budge and Dominick

Blue Label Telecoms

Business Connexion

Cash Connect Management Solutions

CCI Technology Solutions

CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions

Cisco Systems

Cocre8 IT Services

ContinuitySA

Daddy’s Deals

Datacentrix

Datatec

Dimension Data

Direct Transact

Document Warehouse

EasyPay

Ecentric Payment Systems

EOH Holdings

ERS Biometrics

Faranani IT Services

Flash Mobile Vending

Gijima Group

Hewlett-Packard South Africa

IBM South Africa

International Time and Access Technologies CC

Iron Mountain South Africa

IT-Dynamics

Lightstone Consumer

Mastercard Southern Africa

MediKredit Integrated Healthcare Solutions

Metrofile Holdings

Micro Focus Software South Africa

Microsoft

Morvest Group

Mustek

Naspers

Net1 Applied Technologies

Nomad Information Systems

Onedayonly Offers

Oracle

Pay-Day Software Systems

Paycorp Group

PBT Group

Prism Payment Technologies

QCK Lezmin 4648 CC

Ricoh South Africa

Sage South Africa

SAS Institute

SBE International SA

Setcom

Siemens

Silkwood Trading 18

Sirius Sales

South African Bankers Services Company

Spark ATM Systems

State Information Technology Agency SOC

Stellar Capital Partners

Systems Africa CC

Systems Applications Products

T-Systems South Africa

Takealot Online

Teraco Data Environments

Time and Attendance Solutions

Time Attendance and Access Control CC

Toppan FaceTech

Trac Tech

Transaction Control Technologies

Trillobate Marketing

Trustlink

Verifone Africa

Virdi Distribution SA

Visio Pix

Wizzit Payments

Xneelo

COMPANY PROFILES – WHOLESALE AND RETAIL OF LAPTOPS, DESKTOPS AND PERIPHERALS

Acer Africa

Alviva Holdings

AOLC

ASUSTek Computer

Bidvest Office

CHM Vuwani Computer Solutions

CoCre8 Technology Solutions

Dell Computer

Esquire System Technology

Hisense SA Sales Holdings

Huawei Technologies Africa

Intel South Africa

ITEC SA

JD Consumer Electronics and Appliances

Lenovo (South Africa)

LG Electronics S A

Ricoh South Africa

Samsung Electronics

Tarsus Distribution

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1unt0z

