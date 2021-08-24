South Africa jobless rate rises in Q2

South Africa jobless rate rose in the second quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 34.4 per cent in the second quarter from 32.6 per cent in the first quarters. In the same quarter previous year, the unemployment rate was 23.3 per cent.

The number of unemployed increased by 584,000 persons to 7.832 million in the second quarter from 7.242 million in the previous quarter.

The number of employed rose to 14.942 million in the June quarter from a year ago.