South Africa launches initiative to attract tourists

South Africa has launched its Global Advocacy Program in hopes of attracting tourists from the country’s target markets.

The program was initiated by the Department of Tourism, South African Tourism (SA Tourism) and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), following protracted damaging narratives and misinformation reported globally about South Africa.

“We are going to embark on a strategic yet direct approach to our markets to ensure that consumers, trade partners and the global media are truthfully informed about the memorable and affordable, easy accessibility and safety factors that come with traveling to South Africa in this COVID-19 environment,” said Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu.

She said that they have briefed various missions and embassies about the COVID-19 situation in the country and what they have done, adding that the country wanted to tell the world that they are ready to welcome them for leisure and business events.

The TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said the plan is to disseminate the correct information about the country and reignite tourism.

“Our inbound tourism recovery is dependent on the attractiveness of our brand as a tourist destination. The Global Advocacy Program will help to rebuild our country’s brand and this will ultimately attract more tourists to visit our beautiful country. The recovery and re-imagination of tourism in South Africa will benefit with the successful implementation of this programme globally,” said Tshivhengwa.

South Africa has recently been taken off the red lists of key markets such as the USA, Netherlands, UK, as well as Germany, which will serve as a major boost for the struggling tourism sector.