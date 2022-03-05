South Africa launches initiative to boost tourism and business recovery

The South African Tourism on Monday launched a global brand campaign that seeks to market the country to the world and showcase what the country offers in terms of tourism and business events.

“Resilience, industriousness and adaptability are part of the indefatigable South African spirit. Fueled by these qualities, and driven by an unshakable conviction that we can and must climb back to the peaks we have previously summited with tourism in our country, we got down to business, about a year ago,” said Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. “Our goal was simple, albeit daunting under the circumstances; restore the sector to its pre-COVID 19 pinnacles and take it even higher.”

Sisulu stated that the campaign entails the country’s brand promise to deliver the ultimate leisure, cultural, business and events travel experiences.

Mzilikazi Themba Khumalo, the acting chief executive officer of South African Tourism, the national tourism agency responsible for marketing the country, said the campaign is to show the world that the country is ready to welcome all visitors of the world to its shores.

“The production itself ended up being a systems-check for the tourism establishments we are selling to the world. We were able to gauge establishment operators’ understanding of their, and our responsibility to implement best practices in protecting our visitors from exposure to COVID-19 while they’re in our country, having the vacation of a lifetime. We are saying it’s time to ‘Live Again’,” he said. Enditem