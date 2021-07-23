South Africa Manufacture of Adhesives and Sealants Industry Report 2021: Increasing Demand for Packaging and Labelling Adhesives as eCommerce Grows – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “The Manufacture of Adhesives and Sealants in South Africa 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Bonding and sealing agents have many applications and are used in all sectors of the economy. Demand for adhesives and sealants has been mixed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. While home confinement and the surge in online shopping resulted in increased demand for packaging adhesives and DIY products, remote working and online learning contributed to a decline in demand for office and school adhesives.

Demand Drivers: Concerns about the toxicity of chemicals found in various adhesives and sealants are driving the development of new products that address growing demand for adhesives and sealants that are not harmful to the environment and to health. Demand for adhesives and sealants depends on the activity levels of the sectors that it the sector supplies, such as building and construction, paper and packaging, and the automotive industry. The sector is affected by the weak economy, influx of cheap imports, rising production costs, power outages and the coronavirus crisis.

Growth Areas: The increase in ecommerce resulted in increased demand for packaging and labelling adhesives. Other growth areas include high performance adhesives and sealants used in the healthcare market and DIY products. An uptick in building renovations and construction activity augurs well for the sector. Innovation is a key growth driver and industry players are developing new products and improving the performance, safety and environmental impact of their products.

This report focuses on the manufacture of adhesives and sealants in South Africa. There are profiles of 25 companies including major South African players such as Qualichem, which produces Genkem, Bourne and Nova, Permoseal (also known as Alcolin), which has local distribution rights for Bostik, Pekay Group, Pratley and Royal Adhesive Industries. Profiles of foreign players with production facilities in South Africa include Henkel, 3M, Sika, Norcros, A.B.E. Construction Chemicals and Mapei.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Description of the Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. Size of the Industry

4. State of the Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Government Interventions

5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.5. Labour

5.6. Imported Products

5.7. Health and Safety Concerns

5.8. Environmental Concerns

5.9. Production Costs

6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT Analysis

8. Outlook

9. Industry Associations

10. References

Companies Mentioned

3M South Africa (Pty) Ltd

A B E Construction Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Anchor Technical Tapes CC

Bidvest Commercial Products (Pty) Ltd

Brummer Adhesives (SA) (Pty) Ltd

Henkel South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Lexxon Adhesives (Pty) Ltd

Mapei South Africa (Pty) Ltd

National Adhesive Distributors CC

Norcros (S A) (Pty) Ltd

NTE Company (Pty) Ltd

Pekay Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

Permoseal (Pty) Ltd

Pratley (Pty) Ltd

Qualichem (Pty) Ltd

Royal Adhesive Industries CC

Sika South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Soudal SA (Pty) Ltd

South African Adhesives (SA Adhesives) (Pty) Ltd

StonCor Africa (Pty) Ltd

Strongbond Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Tyl-Pro Adhesives (Pty) Ltd

Unimelt CC

United Adhesives CC

Xchem Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

